Joan M. Belew, of Dowagiac

Joan M. Belew, 79, of Dowagiac passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Timbers of Cass County.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Fr. Homic Officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Joan’s family would like to invite her friends and family to the Wounded Minnow Saloon immediately following services for a time of food and fellowship. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Hidden Acres Farm at 50582 Pleasant Road Dowagiac, MI 49047 and hiddenacreshobbyfarm@yahoo.com. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Joan was born July 18, 1942, in Dowagiac to Joseph and Roberta (Ellison) Habrych. She attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1960. Joan was married to her former husband, Kenneth Belew, for 44 years and together they raised three sons. Joan was the Dowagiac Middle School Librarian for over 30 years before her retirement. She had a love for animals, and was the past president of the Animal Service League. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, and most of all loved spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by her children, Kevin (Honor) Belew, Keith (June) Belew and Kyle (Jackie Linn) Belew; grandchildren, Kate Belew, Grace Belew, Aidan Belew, Kiele (Mike Stooks) Belew, Kenley (Duke McCuddy) Belew, Lainey Belew and Kris Belew, David Addington; great-grandchildren, Owen Francois, Declan Stooks, Elliot McCuddy and Kendall McCuddy; sisters, Sheree Habrych and Lou Ann (Patrick) Gierzynski; She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Habrych &, Roberta Habrych; step-mother, Elaine Thompson-Habrych; grandmothers, Erma Thompson and Lillian Terry; grandson, Kameron Belew; and former husband, Kenneth Belew.