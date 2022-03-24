Jimmy P. Gibson, of Marcellus

Jimmy P. Gibson, 74, of Marcellus, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac.

A Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Jimmy was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Dowagiac to Paul and Viola May (Williams) Gibson. He attended Dowagiac High School, then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1967-1969. On Jan. 14, 1967, he married the love of his life, Mattie Burton. Jimmy was a hard-working man, he worked as a brick mason for many years before his retirement. He liked to keep busy, he loved working in his garden and expressed his creativity by making native inspired items from materials found in nature during his walks. Jimmy was known for his funny jokes and laughter. Most of all he loved his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Mattie Gibson; children, Eric (Amy Cangas) Gibson, Lisa (Scott) Reynolds, Jon (Cheryl) Gibson and Michele (Bill Seiber) Reynolds; grandchildren, Korey (Sarah) Gibson, Jeff (Mark) Maliskey, Cierra (Jordan Carey) Schoetzow, Derek (Jade Olin) Schoetzow, Alexandria (Brian) Peters, Kyle (Jalen) Gibson, Amber (Mike) Lester and Lilly Seiber; 10 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and sisters, Crystal (Bill) Dorr and Peggy (Jack) Hoebeke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonita Gibson.