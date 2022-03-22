Motorcycle-deer accident sends one to hospital

Published 9:43 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Report

UNION — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorcycle deer accident on Union Road in Calvin Township Monday night.

At approximately 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to investigate a single-vehicle injury crash on Union Road north of Calvin Hill Street.

Initial investigation shows that Jones resident, Corey McDonald, 26, was south on Union Road, when a deer struck him. McDonald was evaluated on scene by Pride Care emergency medical personnel and transported to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A helmet was not worn. Drugs and Alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Assisting agencies in this crash were Pride Care EMS and Penn Township Fire.

 

