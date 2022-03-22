Local powerlifters place at state meets

Published 10:21 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Dowagiac’s Sierra Carpenter (left) was the state runner-up with a total lift of 735 pounds in her division, while junior Olivia Stanger placed sixth with a total lift of 585 pounds in her division at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association state meet held recently. (Submitted photo)

DOWAGIAC — A trio of area high school competitors placed at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association state meets recently.

Dowagiac’s Sierra Carpenter was the state runner-up with a total lift of 735 pounds in her division, while junior Olivia Stanger placed sixth with a total lift of 585 pounds in her division.

Buchanan sophomore Faith Bartley took first place at the MHSPLA JV state meet held recently. (Submitted photo)

Bartley finished with a total of 760 pounds. She squatted 235-pounds, bench pressed 110-pounds and had a deadlift of 325-pounds.

