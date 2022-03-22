E.A. Graphic, MIAAA presents $302,000 Oxford High School

TRAVERSE CITY — E.A. Graphics, together with the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, presented a check for $302,000 to Oxford High School Athletic Director Tony DeMare Sunday representing funds raised during February “Oxford Strong” efforts in support Oxford Community Schools as the district mourns the deaths of four students during a shooting at the high school Nov. 30.

Schools across Michigan dedicated February to “Oxford Strong” with E.A. Graphics, based in Sterling Heights, printing and providing T-shirts and sweatshirts for sale in communities and then donating the price of the apparel, after costs, directly to Oxford High School student-athletes and their community.

The check was presented as part of the MIAAA’s annual conference in Traverse City. Additional funds also received will push the donation from E.A. Graphics and MIAAA to more than $310,000.

“E.A. Graphics continues to be a strong supporter of Educational Athletics in Michigan and across the country,” said Karen Leinaar, executive director of the MIAAA. “Their commitment to the “Oxford Strong” initiative, schools and students is second to none, the way that Bob Artymovich and his staff supported this cause was amazing, but not surprising if you know Bob or anyone else in this family or company. The MIAAA membership is so glad to call Bob Artymovich and E.A. Graphics a partner for ‘Oxford Strong’ and all our students.”

The Oakland Activities Association — of which Oxford is a member — as well as the Kensington Lakes Activities Association and Detroit Catholic High School League joined E.A. Graphics as primary organizers of the “Oxford Strong” event.

E.A. Graphics is the merchandising partner of the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the MIAAA. For additional details on “Oxford Strong” events and fundraising, contact Royal Oak Athletic Director Brian Gordon at (248) 435-8500 or Brian.gordon@royaloakschools.org.