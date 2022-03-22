Dowagiac curriculum director leaving district after 37 years

DOWAGIAC — After decades of service to local students, a familiar face is leaving Dowagiac for a new opportunity.

The Dowagiac Union School Board on Monday accepted the resignation of District Deputy Superintendent Dawn Connor, who will be leaving the district to return to her roots as a teacher.

Conner has held positions in teaching, as well as administration for the district. Prior to becoming deputy superintendent, Conner was principal at Kincheloe Elementary and curriculum director for the district. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Whan thanked Conner for her years with Dowagiac, though Conner could not attend the meeting.

“[Dawn] is a Chieftain through and through. We’re going to miss her,” Whan said. “She’s returning to her true love in the classroom … but it’s amazing to see her excited about going back and working in the classroom. So again, I commend her for her hard work for this district and her love of our students, staff and community. So, when you see her, congratulate her and wish her well.”

According to Whan, Conner will be leaving the state and heading to Indiana to pursue the opportunity.

