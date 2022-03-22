Cassopolis’ Williams signs with Glen Oaks Community College

CASSOPOLIS — The high school baseball season is quickly approaching, but for Cassopolis senior Kendon Williams, he is already looking ahead to next season.

Williams signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent recently to continue his academic and athletic career at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville.

The senior Ranger catcher was also looking at Lake Michigan College and Ancilla College of Marian University.

“I chose to go to Glen Oaks because of the community aspect the campus exhibits and the highly competitive baseball team,” Williams said.

Williams, who is the son of Donald and Kristen Williams, is a two-time All-Southwest Conference first-team football and baseball player, as well as a first-team All-Region offensive lineman. He has also earned All-Southwest 10 Conference golf honors.

Academically, Williams is a member of the National Honor Society and the student body president.