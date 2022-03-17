Benton Harbor knocks out Edwardsburg in regional finals

THREE RIVERS — The Edwardsburg boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 6-ranked Benton Harbor for one half Wednesday night.

The Eddies trailed the Tigers by 40-36 early in the third quarter by four points. But a 19-0 run by Benton Harbor, spurred by its defense, decide the outcome of the Division 2 Regional championship game at Three Rivers High School. That run led the Tigers (22-2) to a 76-58 win over Edwardsburg, which was making its fourth appearance in the regionals, but its third since 2014.

Edwardsburg (16-8) kept it close in the first half, trailing 22-13 after one quarter and 31-27 by halftime as the Tigers struggled shooting the ball.

That all changed in the second half as the shots started falling and the constant pressure began to take its toll on the Eddies.

Benton Harbor, which advances to the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Calvin University in Grand Rapids Tuesday night to face Grand Rapids Catholic (23-1), had all five starters score in double figures.

Grant Gondrezick led the Tigers with a game-high 21 points, while Trucel Singleton added 15, JaJuan Walker 12, Josiah King 11 and Marlon Williams 10.

Jake Moore tied Gondrezick for game-high honors with 21 to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 18 points from Luke Stowasser.

BENTON HARBOR 76, EDWARDSBURG 58

At Three Rivers

EDWARDSBURG 58

Jacob Pegura 5, Luke Stowasser 18, Mason Crist 6, Isaac Merrill 2, Jake Moore 21, Will Moore 2, Zach Bartz 2, Brendan Madison 1, Corbin Blagg 1, Owen Eberlein 0, Caleb Layman 0, Matt Anders 0, Brendan Byce 0. TOTALS: 23 6-12 58

BENTON HARBOR 76

Marlon Williams 10, Josiah King 11, JaJuan Walker 12, Trucel Singleton 15, Grant Gondrezick 21, Javon Mason 4, Montell Hobbs 2, Mustapha Muhammad 0, Damarien Bell 1. TOTALS: 27 15-21 76

Edwardsburg 13 27 40 58

Benton Harbor 22 31 59 76

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (J. Moore 5, Pegura 1), Benton Harbor 7 (Gondrezick 4, Singleton 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15, Benton Harbor 15. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 16-8, Benton Harbor 22-2