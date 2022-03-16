Lawrence’s Beiter to run for SMC

DOWAGIAC — Isaiah Beiter, of Lawrence High School, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to run cross country at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Coach Zac Sartori.

“Isaiah is not only one of the most talented runners that I’ve ever coached, he’s also one of the hardest workers,” said Coach Persenaire of Lawrence. “He goes above and beyond to push himself to be the best runner he can be. Isaiah does all of the little things to give him the greatest advantage possible. Besides being a great runner, Isaiah has tremendous character and is a fantastic teammate. I have no doubt that Isaiah will be successful at the next level.”

Coach Young of the Chariots of Fire Running Club added, “Isaiah is a talented runner, still relatively young as a racer. As a hard worker, and a high-quality young man, the future will be bright for Isaiah at Southwestern Michigan College as the program seeks to grow and develop around a core of emerging runners with high athletic character. Isaiah Beiter certainly fits that mold.”

Sartori was impressed with how many people stepped up to speak about Beiter.

“It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support for Isaiah as he joins our program,” he said. “I was contacted by not only his coach, but his school principal, his parents, and a colleague of mine about this talented young man. I’m happy to be welcoming him to join the Roadrunner family, and I know he’s going to fit in well and make a very positive addition to our program here at SMC.”