SMC wrestling signs Illinois’ Arebalo

DOWAGIAC — Vince Arebalo, of Crete-Monee High School in Crete, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Southwestern Michigan College wrestling for Roadrunner Coach Todd Hesson.

Arebalo has a current career record of 23-4, with 20 pins. He is a regional champion and a 2022 Illinois High School Athletic Association Division 2A state qualifier.

“Vincent is a hardworking, competitive and resilient student-athlete, and I’m happy Vincent gets to further his education and wrestling career at SMC,” said Crete-Monee Head Coach Jon Hernandez.

Hesson added, “Vince is a hardworking wrestler who will benefit from the competition within our wrestling room. He is looking forward to wrestling at the next level.”