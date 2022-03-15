One injured in rollover crash at Bell and US-12 in Niles

Published 7:24 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — A Niles man was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Bell Road and US-12 in Milton Township at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a 2005 Chevy Equinox on its side.

Nicholas Monday, 21, of Niles, was traveling east on US-12 when he lost control and hit a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll on its side.

Monday was the only occupant in the vehicle.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles for treatment of minor injuries.

More News

City council approves trio of Riverfront Park festivals

Local high school to celebrate 100 years

No injuries reported in two-vehicle Niles crash

Man responsible for string of Berrien County home invasions sentenced to prison

Print Article