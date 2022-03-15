Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game kicks off at 1 p.m. April 23

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game Saturday, April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Peacock, and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV.

Ticket Information

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Blue-Gold Game and start at $10 for general admission seating. Money generated from Blue-Gold ticket sales will go to the Rockne Athletics Fund, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, academic assistance, team travel, facility upgrades, nutrition, and strength and conditioning. To join us at Notre Dame Stadium, click here.

Blue-Gold Fan Teams

Introducing Blue-Gold fan teams. New to 2022, all ticket holders will be drafted to either Team Blue or Team Gold upon ticket purchase. Make sure to add updates@go.und.com to your address book senders to ensure that you are receiving your team placement, insider team news, and much more.