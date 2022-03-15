Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game kicks off at 1 p.m. April 23

Published 11:37 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Submitted

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game Saturday, April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Peacock, and will be available on-demand following the live stream on Fighting Irish TV.

 

Ticket Information

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Blue-Gold Game and start at $10 for general admission seating. Money generated from Blue-Gold ticket sales will go to the Rockne Athletics Fund, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, academic assistance, team travel, facility upgrades, nutrition, and strength and conditioning. To join us at Notre Dame Stadium, click here.

 

Blue-Gold Fan Teams

Introducing Blue-Gold fan teams. New to 2022, all ticket holders will be drafted to either Team Blue or Team Gold upon ticket purchase. Make sure to add updates@go.und.com to your address book senders to ensure that you are receiving your team placement, insider team news, and much more.

More Sports

SMC wrestling signs Illinois’ Arebalo

Eddies top Parchment to reach regional title game

Eddies win first district title since 2015

Buchanan rally comes up short in district finals

Print Article