Tavis J. Graham, of Dowagiac

Tavis Jay Graham, 54, of Dowagiac, died Friday, March 4, 2022.

His life began July 18, 1967, in Howell, Michigan, the second of three children born to David and Darlene (Baker) Graham.

Tavis loved to work on vehicles and was an all-around handyman, doing a little bit of everything. He put in his own well, wiring, septic, and anything else that needed to be done at home. He was an outstanding father and spent quality time teaching his boys how to hunt and fish. Tavis enjoyed modifying his trucks, traveling out West to hunt, and camp. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed being outside more than anything.

Tavis will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three sons, Micah Mihm, Cody Graham, and Matthew Graham, all of Dowagiac; two grandchildren, Dimitri, Aurora; his parents, David and Darlene (Baker) Graham; one sister, Robin (Robert, Sr.) West of Pokagon; one brother, Jason (Jenny) Graham of Elgin, Illinois; his beloved dog, Reaper; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Tavis’ life on a date and at a time, to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.