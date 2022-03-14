Sharon Louise Majewski, of Cassopolis

Sharon Louise Majewski, 82, of Cassopolis, died Monday, March 7, 2022.

Her life began July 29, 1939, in Mishawaka, Indiana the middle child born to John and Martha Hornung. She married Richard Ernest Majewski Feb. 7, 1959, in Dowagiac, Michigan. After fifty years of marriage, he preceded her in death Jan. 28, 2010.

Sharon loved her family more than anything. She was a 1957 graduate of Dowagiac Central High. She worked in the Cass County Prosecutor’s office for several years and retired in 2002. Sharon’s father instilled a love of Halloween in her that her kids will remember well. Her favorite time of year was the summertime when she could spend time on the lake boating, fishing, sketching, or reading. She also enjoyed spending time doing genealogy.

Sharon will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer West of Cassopolis; grandchildren, Calton (Samantha) Smith of Shelbyville; Colleen (Andy) Reed of North Carolina; great grandchildren, Caleb, Hunter, Annika; brother, Edward (Gerry) Hornung of Akron, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Cheryl Reed; and her sister, Dolores Gartee.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Sharon will be laid to rest in Reames and Norton Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Sharon be made to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.