Marilyn Sheets, of Jackson, formerly of Niles

Marilyn Ann Sheets, of Jackson, passed away March 11, 2022, at the age of 85. Survived by her children, Joe (Judy) Sheets, Dr. John (Kim) Sheets and Jennifer (Ken) Fiero, Grandchildren; Jessica (Tom) Johnson, Joe (Megan) Sheets, Nicole(Nancy Rodriguez) Sheets, Katie (Bill) Zegarlowicz, Kristen (Jua’Qan) Williams, Jenna (Andy) Sheets, JJ (Dave Holland) Sheets, Jacob(Brittany) Fiero, Josh (Chloe) Sheets, Taylor Fiero and Sandra Koss. Great grandchildren, Ty, Hannah, Vivian, Joey, Jordyn, Liberty, Kade and Koda, brother, John (Barb) Heideman, several nieces and nephews, including Rhonda Nall, who was very special and helped her during her time at Mission Point. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sheets, sisters, Phyllis Norton and Delores Fletcher, and nephew, Scott McKenzie. Marilyn will dearly be missed by her family with memories of her going to garage sales, taking her grandchildren to Niles and her willingness to help others. Her work as an RN and Vandercook Lake School Nurse, (The Head-Lice Lady) were also an important part of her life. She would like to thank all of those at Mission Point who helped her since moving there. Funeral services will be held at Burden & Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, Burial Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Donations will be dedicated to Jackson Autism Support Network and Autism Society of Michigan.

Burden & Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave. Jackson, Michigan 4920