Local swimmers shine in YMCA conference, state meets

NILES — The Niles-Buchanan YMCA Mariners swim team was well-represented in its Western Michigan Conference meet and Michigan YMCA State Championship meet last month.

Below is a list of first place finishers in each meet:

Conference Meet:

Alyvia Baker: 100-yard butterfly & 500-yard freestyle

Grayson Edelberg: 50-yard butterfly

Archer Jankoviak: 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Boaz Jankoviak: 25-yard breaststroke

Johnny Jankoviak: 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard breaststroke

Nolyn Jankoviak: 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle

Ella Penney: 200-yard backstroke

Paul Pirri: 200-yard individual medley IM, 100-yard butterfly

Violet Schultz: 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Avery Teske: 100-yard freestyle

Rozzie Vernon: 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke

State Meet:

Archer Jankoviak: 400-yard individual medley

Paul Pirri: 200-yard individual medley

Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship Qualifiers

Archer Jankoviak

Jonny Jankoviak

Archer and Jonny Jankoviak qualified for the Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship and will compete in the Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship Meet March 18 to March 20 at Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. There will be YMCA swimmers from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Archer also qualified for the National YMCA Competitive Swimming and Diving Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.