Sturgis’ Schroeder signs with SMC volleyball

DOWAGIAC — Juliette Schroeder, of Sturgis High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play volleyball for Roadrunner Coach Jenny Nate.

“Juliette had an amazing moment in her junior season that snapped all the pieces of her game together,” said Sturgis High School Varsity Coach Tracy Sterling. From that moment on, she was an integral part of both offense and defense. Juliette has been a huge asset on and off the court because she is a leader.”

Schroeder joins Shayla Shears, of Edwardsburg; Nikola Nate, Amara Palmer, Cadence Knight and Emma Beckman, of Niles; Kate Miles, of Centerville; Bianca Hobson, of Kalamazoo Loy Norrix; Elizabeth Stockdale, of Brandywine; and Faith Rankin, of Battle Creek Lakeview as the 10th member of the Roadrunners 2022/2023 volleyball roster.

“Juliette is a fiery, intense player on the net,” Nate said. “She brings power, energy, and an intense physical and vocal presence to the court. She plays aggressively and plays to win, which is what caught our eye. She is a tough player who is a standout in volleyball, basketball and in the classroom. Juliette was Wolverine All-Conference honorable mention and is an outstanding addition to our SMC volleyball team, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”