‘American Pickers’ returning to Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – A national television show is on the hunt for local collections to “pick” through.

According to a news release, “American Pickers” plans to film episodes in Michigan in May. The hit History Channel show, which has been airing since 2010, is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” following stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Items they look for include: vintage bicycles, toys, unusual radios, movie memorabilia, advertising, military items, folk art, vintage musical equipment, vintage automotive items, early firefighting equipment, vintage clothing and pre-50’s western gear.

Collectors interested in being considered for “American Pickers” can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Readers can also contact the show via Facebook.

Only private collections will be considered.