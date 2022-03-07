Judge: There was a child in the house and drugs all over the place — Niles man sentenced to prison

NILES — A Niles man with a history of drug dealing was sentenced to prison Monday.

Cortez Carlos Parchman, 48, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams and was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison with credit for two days served. He was given credit for two days served and ordered to pay $198 for maintaining a drug house.

The incident occurred Jan. 20, 2021, in Niles.

Defense attorney James Jesse said his client had been crime free for several years and currently has serious health issues.

“He’s learned a good lesson again,” he said. “It’s been 16 years since he’s done any real drug dealing. I ask that you consider an alternative program.”

Parchman said he had changed his life around since the last time he had been in trouble.

“There’s not a whole to say,” Judge Schrock said. “There was a child in the house and drugs all over the place.”