William B. Jones, of Cassopolis

William Bradley “Willie” Jones, 36, of Cassopolis, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

His life began Sept. 3, 1985, in Aurora, Illinois, the eldest of four boys born to Kevin and Margarita Jones. He married Erica Green Nov. 22, 2014, in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Willie was a great husband and had an enormous amount of love for his children. He was a child at heart and had a heart of gold. He was optimistic. His glass was never half full or half empty; it was always overflowing. Willie saw the beauty in everyone and everything. He was kind and had a contagious smile that people always remembered. He was generous, selfless, smart and determined. Above all things, Willie loved the Lord.

Willie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Erica Jones of Cassopolis; two daughters, Amelia Rose Jones, Serenity Eve Margarite Jones; one son, Liam Bradley Jones; his father, Kevin Jones; three brothers, Andrew David Jones, Kevin Casey Jones, Anthony Paul (Marissa) Jones; grandmother, Barbara Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Jones; paternal grandfather, William Earl Jones; maternal grandparents, Bernardino and Angelina Bello.

Family and friends will gather from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis.

The family will observe a private Mass and burial.

William will be laid to rest next to his beloved mother in Poe Cemetery, Jones, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of William be made to Erica Jones in care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.