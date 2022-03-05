Kellie McCombs, of Niles

Kellie M. McCombs, 59, of Niles, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

She was born on July 31, 1962, in Buchanan, to the late Jack C. and Norma L. (Hamilton) Zeider.

Kellie graduated from Brandywine High School in 1980. She worked for many years for the R. L. Polk Company, where she was the office manager. On June 3, 1995, Kellie wed Paul McCombs at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles. While the marriage ended the couple remained friends and raised two children, Leah and Jeremy. Kellie loved being a mother and her children took priority to whatever she might have going on. She touched innumerous lives as a daycare provider for close friends and family. She was very active in the Four Flags Area Apple Festival where she volunteered for over ten years. At the Apple Fest, she chaired the yearly Youth Day Parade, was a member of the board of directors and volunteered in a variety of other capacities. Kellie had been a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for several years. When time permitted, she loved going to the beach, was a roller coaster enthusiast, traveling to see different caves and caverns, antiquing and treasure hunting at yard sales.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Zeider; her mother, Norma L. Hamilton-Cox and her stepfather, Lee Cox.

Kellie is survived by her children, Leah McCombs of South Bend and Jeremy McCombs of Elkhart; her former husband, Paul (Valerie) McCombs of Niles; siblings, Scott (Kathy) Zeider of Niles, Kris (David) Drosdick of Alabama and Karol (Kevin) Custard of Niles as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

A visitation and time to celebrate Kellie’s life will be held at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022. with an opportunity to share memories at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kellie’s memory to the American Humane Society or to the American Cancer Society.

Memories of Kellie may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Kellie will be remembered for her incredible strength, kindness and unconditional love for others.