Shelf Life to host Niles native, children’s author for book signing

NILES — A local bookstore will be featuring an author who is no stranger to the community.

Shelf Life Community Bookstore, 223 N. 4th St., will welcome author Niles native Diane Creekmur for a book-signing event for her book titled “Holly’s Big Imagination” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Creekmur, now of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, recently penned the book, which is her first children’s book. Illustrated by Wisconsin-based artist Kate Nead, the book follows a child named Holly as she overcomes her fear of the dark.

Readers can visit dianecreekmurbooks.com to purchase a copy of the book. Copies are also sold at Shelf Life.