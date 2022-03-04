Four wrestlers win opening matches at state finals

DETROIT — Four wrestlers — two boys and two girls — won their opening matches at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Finals at Ford Field in Detroit Friday.

Edwardsburg’s Nathan. Andrina (31-7) won by major decision over Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1 at 171 pounds in Division 2.

Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) defeated Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1 at 152 pounds in Division 4.

In the first girls-only state finals, Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) defeated Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1 at 155 pounds, while Buchanan’s Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9 at 190 pounds.

Wrestling continues with three consolations rounds, as well at the championship semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling will conclude on Saturday with consolation rounds starting at 9 a.m. The state finals are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m .

Boys Individual State Wrestling Finals

At Ford Field, Detroit

Division 2

112

Allendale’s Jack Guerrero (40-2) d. Niles’ Conner Pickens (41-4), 9-2

152

Zeeland East’s Martin Landes (46-2) t.f. Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (29-13), 16-0

171

Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (31-7) m.d. Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1

Division 3

112

Dundee’s Kade Kluce (38-6) m.d. Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson (40-8), 15-3

Hesperia’s Alex Sayer (38-10) m.d. Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth (33-13), 14-4

130

Yale’s Seth Woolman (49-4) p. Dowagiac’s Israel Villegas (38-14), 0:28

Division 4

152

LeRoy Pine River’s Phil Rigling (45-10) d. Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (40-7), 10-8

215

Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) d. Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1

Girls State Finals

155

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) d. Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1

190

Buchanan’s Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9