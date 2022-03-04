Four wrestlers win opening matches at state finals
March 4, 2022
DETROIT — Four wrestlers — two boys and two girls — won their opening matches at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Finals at Ford Field in Detroit Friday.
Edwardsburg’s Nathan. Andrina (31-7) won by major decision over Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1 at 171 pounds in Division 2.
Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) defeated Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1 at 152 pounds in Division 4.
In the first girls-only state finals, Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) defeated Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1 at 155 pounds, while Buchanan’s Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9 at 190 pounds.
Wrestling continues with three consolations rounds, as well at the championship semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling will conclude on Saturday with consolation rounds starting at 9 a.m. The state finals are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m .
Boys Individual State Wrestling Finals
At Ford Field, Detroit
Division 2
112
Allendale’s Jack Guerrero (40-2) d. Niles’ Conner Pickens (41-4), 9-2
152
Zeeland East’s Martin Landes (46-2) t.f. Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (29-13), 16-0
171
Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (31-7) m.d. Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1
Division 3
112
Dundee’s Kade Kluce (38-6) m.d. Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson (40-8), 15-3
Hesperia’s Alex Sayer (38-10) m.d. Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth (33-13), 14-4
130
Yale’s Seth Woolman (49-4) p. Dowagiac’s Israel Villegas (38-14), 0:28
Division 4
152
LeRoy Pine River’s Phil Rigling (45-10) d. Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (40-7), 10-8
215
Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) d. Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1
Girls State Finals
155
Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) d. Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1
190
Buchanan’s Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9