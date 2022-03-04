Four wrestlers win opening matches at state finals

Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin wins his opening match at the state wrestling finals at Ford Field in Detroit Friday. (Submitted photo)

DETROIT — Four wrestlers — two boys and two girls — won their opening matches at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Finals at Ford Field in Detroit Friday.

Edwardsburg’s Nathan. Andrina (31-7) won by major decision over Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1 at 171 pounds in Division 2.

Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) defeated Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1 at 152 pounds in Division 4.

In the first girls-only state finals, Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) defeated Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1 at 155 pounds, while Buchanan’s  Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9 at 190 pounds.

Wrestling continues with three consolations rounds, as well at the championship semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling will conclude on Saturday with consolation rounds starting at 9 a.m. The state finals are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m .

Wrestling official Brian Kuemin, of Cassopolis, raises the hand of Brandywine’s Maddison Ward after she won her opening match at the state finals Friday. (Submitted photo)

Boys Individual State Wrestling Finals

At Ford Field, Detroit

Division 2

112

Allendale’s Jack Guerrero (40-2) d. Niles’ Conner Pickens (41-4), 9-2

152

Zeeland East’s Martin Landes (46-2) t.f. Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (29-13), 16-0

171

Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (31-7) m.d. Grand Rapids Northview’s Kirgin Tanis (43-4), 9-1

 

Division 3

112

Dundee’s Kade Kluce (38-6) m.d. Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson (40-8), 15-3

Hesperia’s Alex Sayer (38-10) m.d. Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth (33-13), 14-4

130

Yale’s Seth Woolman (49-4) p. Dowagiac’s Israel Villegas (38-14), 0:28

 

Division 4

152

LeRoy Pine River’s Phil Rigling (45-10) d. Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (40-7), 10-8

215

Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin (41-7) d. Addison’s Aidan Frost (26-13), 5-1

 

Girls State Finals

155

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward (16-5) d. Montague’s Ava Pelton (13-10), 7-1

190

Buchanan’s Kaitlynne Walter (4-2) d. Bloomingdale’s Kenslee Streit (1-7), 11-9

