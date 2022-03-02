Stonegate Dermatology now seeing patients in Niles

NILES — Patients in need of medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin care can now see providers from Stonegate Dermatology within a new satellite office, located within the Spectrum Health Lakeland medical office building at 42 N. St. Joseph Avenue, Suite 301 in Niles. Current hours of operation for the Niles office location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, with plans to add additional clinic days in the months ahead.

“We are pleased to expand our practice to the Niles community allowing us to offer more local options for care and serve our patients closer to where they live and work,” said dermatologist, Riddhi Shah, DO. “Our highly-trained team strives to provide patients with education and information to help determine the treatment that is the right fit for them and ensure they feel comfortable every step of the way.”

The care team at Stonegate Dermatology diagnoses and treats a variety of conditions and ailments of the skin including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, ringworm, and warts, among others. Providers also diagnose and treat skin cancer including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit stonegatedermatology.org or call (269) 408-4265.