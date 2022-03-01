DMS wrestlers wrap up 2022 season.

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team completed its season last Saturday in Coloma.

The Chieftains finished third overall with a trio of champions — Jacob Villegas, Rowan Bradford and Roman Paredes.

Finishing second were Cameron White and Skylar Vincek, while Cinthia Villegas was third and Aidan Voorhees fourth. Issac Phillips and Alan Wegner finished in fifth place.

“We have had a great season,” said Dowagiac Coach Andy Crawley. “We’ve developed some new wrestlers and improved our seasoned wrestlers, and the future’s looking bright. The coaches would like to thank the parents for all of their support and for allowing us to coach their athletes.”

Crawley also thanked the wrestlers who will be moving on.

“Eighth graders, it has been a pleasure coaching you for the last couple,” he said. “Good luck next year at the high school. Continue to grow and learn and no door will be closed to you. Sixth- and seventh-graders, let’s continue to get better. I’ll see you next year. Great job.”