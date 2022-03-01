City council approves $243,000 in Utilities Dept. repairs, upgrades

NILES — The Niles Council approved several emergency purchases for essential Utilities Department projects during its Monday meeting at the Niles Fire Department.

More than $243,000 was approved to address various needs within the utilities department, including water main repairs, transformer replacements, streetlight replacements and more.

Construction is slated to begin this spring.

The department has been in the process of rebuilding its aging infrastructure according to Niles Utilities Manager Jeff Dunlap. The department has been systematically replacing poles and moving service lines and utilities when needed. The projects will be paid for using budgeted funds from the Utilities Department’s Electric and Water Divisions.

Dunlap said the department is upgrading from a 4-kilovolt system to a 12-kilovolt system.

“We’re really excited about increasing our reliability and being able to more easily source parts,” he said.

Due to supply chain gridlock and manufacturing issues, Dunlap said the city was finding lead times sometimes up to a year or more.

“We’re trying to think a little ahead, too,” he said. “We’re bulking up on stock to get a bit of a head start.”

Council’s utilities department approvals included: