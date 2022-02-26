Roundup: Bobcats win BCS Red Division title; Vikings fall to Wildcats

SOUTH HAVEN — Visiting Brandywine wrapped up the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division championship with a 61-41 win over South Haven Friday night.

The Bobcats, winners of six straight games, finish their division schedule with a 5-1 record. Berrien Springs finished second with a 4-2 record. Brandywine is now 13-4 with non-conference games left against visiting Wolverine Conference South Division champion Edwardsburg Tuesday night and a road contest against Lakeshore in the regular-season finale.

The first 16 minutes of Friday night’s game could have gone either way. The Bobcats led 11-7 after the first quarter, while the Rams (4-15, 0-5 BCS Red) led 22-20 at halftime.

It was all Brandywine in the final 16 minutes as the Bobcats outscored South Haven 41-19 to turn the game into a blowout.

Nate Orr led a trio of Brandywine players in double figures with 15 points. Jamier Palmer and Carson Knapp both finished with 11 points.

Ray Parks and Damon Jackson led the Rams with 15 points each.

Niles at Three Rivers

Niles could not overcome an early deficit as it dropped a 60-51 Wolverine Conference South Division contest to host Three Rivers Friday night.

The Vikings trailed 13-9 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Niles (6-13, 1-7 Wolverine South) could not make up the difference in the second half. The Vikings trailed the Wildcats 47-37, heading into the final quarter.

Anthony Brady led a trio of Niles players in double figures with 12 points. Mike Phillips and Jayson Johnson both finished with 10 points.

Three Rivers (11-8, 5-3 Wolverine South) was led by Drew Brown’s game-high 17 points. Garron Gahan added 15 points and Angelo Mausmainis 13 points.

The Vikings wrap up the regular season by hosting a yet to be determined Wolverine Conference in a crossover contest.