2nd annual Buchanan Restaurant Week begins next week

BUCHANAN — March is Restaurant Month in Berrien County and a local organization is doing its part to promote and celebrate area eateries.

The Buchanan Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Restaurant Week from Tuesday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 8. The celebration will feature 18 area restaurants, many of which will be offering specials for diners supporting local businesses.

“Sometimes we forget that there are a lot of great places to eat right next door,” said Chamber Director Ashley Regal. “We’re trying to promote that.”

This year, Buchanan area restaurants have contributed gifts to a gift basket worth over $300 in prizes that will be given to one lucky customer.

To be entered to win, readers can visit one of the participating restaurants during Restaurant Week and make a purchase and take a picture of the purchase and share it on social media – either Facebook or Instagram – with #buchananrestaurantweek2022. The chamber will accept up to three entries per day from the same person visiting three different restaurants.

The winner will be selected randomly from total posts at the end of the week.

Cafe Italiano at the Buchanan Sweet Shop, 205 E. Front St., will be participating in its first-ever restaurant week after opening its doors this year.

“We are thrilled to be part of it,” said Buchanan Sweets Shop owner Joseph Paolucci. “We think it is a fantastic idea and we look forward to participating.”

After purchasing and renovating the historic Buchanan Sweets Shop building with his partner Thomas Hitchcock, Paolucci is looking forward to introducing more customers to the new and improved Cafe Italiano.

“The more people who find us and taste our food, the better,” he said. “We’re getting good feedback from the community on our pizzas, hot and cold subs as well as our many desserts. …We’re looking forward to introducing more people to our new cafe.”

According to Regal, last year’s restaurant week was a success and something the chamber hopes to build on this year.

“We had a lot of great comments,” she said. “The main thing our restaurants were thankful for was the community support. To see the community turning out and doing what they can – buying a gift card, ordering takeout, whatever they are comfortable with – it means a lot to restaurants that the community supports them and tries to keep the money local. It’s a big push, but it’s something small towns have traditionally been great at and something we’re trying to celebrate here.”

Participating restaurants and their specials include: