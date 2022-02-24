Reed runner-up at Elks State Hoop Shoot

HOWELL — Three Dowagiac residents participated in the 2022 Elks State Hoop Shoot free throw contest hosted by Parker Middle School in Howell Saturday.

The three Dowagiac participants earned a trip to the state hoop shoot by winning their local and district competitions.

The top three places at state earn a trophy with the state champion advancing to the regionals in South Bend March 19.

Charleigh Reed came home with some hardware after earning a second-place trophy in the girls 12-13-year-old division. Kyle Frazier finished in sixth place in the boys 10-11-year-old division, while Kellen Schau finished fourth in the boys 8-9-year-old division.

“All three represented Dowagiac very well,” said Mike Behnke, Dowagiac Elks Club Hoop Shoot director.