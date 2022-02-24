Reed runner-up at Elks State Hoop Shoot

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Scott Novak

Charleigh Reed (left) finished second at the State Elks Hoop Shoot in Howell Saturday. Kyle Frazier finished sixth, while Kellen Schau, not pictured, finished fourth. (Submitted photo)

HOWELL — Three Dowagiac residents participated in the 2022 Elks State Hoop Shoot free throw contest hosted by Parker Middle School in Howell Saturday.

The three Dowagiac participants earned a trip to the state hoop shoot by winning their local and district competitions.

The top three places at state earn a trophy with the state champion advancing to the regionals in South Bend March 19.

Charleigh Reed came home with some hardware after earning a second-place trophy in the girls 12-13-year-old division. Kyle Frazier finished in sixth place in the boys 10-11-year-old division, while Kellen Schau finished fourth in the boys 8-9-year-old division.

“All three represented Dowagiac very well,” said Mike Behnke, Dowagiac Elks Club Hoop Shoot director.

