Senior PGA Championship announces breweries, wineries and distilleries for Makers Trail 19th Hole Pavilion

BENTON HARBOR — The PGA of America announced Wednesday its highly anticipated roster of local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries that will be showcased inside the Makers Trail 19th Hole pavilion at the 2022 Championship being played at Harbor Shores May 25-29.

The Makers Trail 19th Hole upgraded ticket option offers a fan experience like no other, providing attendees with special access to a covered pavilion with comfortable seating, views of play, TVs to keep an eye on the action, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy specially crafted beverages.

The 2022 Makers represent some of the finest in the Southwest Michigan area:

North Pier Brewing (Benton Harbor)

Watermark Brewing (Stevensville)

Dablon Winery & Vineyard (Baroda)

Round Barn Winery (Baroda)

Journeyman Distillery (Three Oaks)

Peats Cider Social (Stevensville)

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the Makers Trail 19th Hole to this year’s Championship,” said Brandon Haney, director of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “Located near the 17th Green, the Makers Trail 19th Hole Pavilion is the perfect place to watch golf while enjoying a taste of southwest Michigan. The list of Makers is one of our best yet, and we cannot wait to showcase what they have to offer.”

A limited number of daily tickets are available and have sold out in the past. Weekly Makers Trail 19th Hole tickets are on sale now for a limited time, and include one daily ticket to each championship round (Thursday through Sunday).

“The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship provides us with the perfect platform to showcase all that southwest Michigan has to offer. Our incredible breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries are just some of what make this area special, and we can’t wait to show them off,” said Millicent Huminsky from Southwest Michigan Tourist Council. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the area for this exciting event that is so important to our community, and hope that it encourages repeat visits all year long.”

For more on the championship and the Makers Trail, or to purchase tickets, visit srpgachampionship.com/tickets.