Roundup: Chieftains win third straight, Rangers nip Marcellus

THREE RIVERS — The Dowagiac girls basketball team will head into the final week of the regular season on a roll.

The Chieftains won their third straight game and fifth of the season Friday night as they defeated host Three Rivers 43-33 in their Wolverine Conference South Division finale.

Dowagiac hosts South Haven in a non-conference game tonight, while the Chieftains host the Wolverine Conference crossover Thursday night against Allegan. Tipoff for both games is 6:30 p.m.

Dowagiac (5-13, 2-6 Wolverine South) trailed 15-6 after one quarter, but rebounded to tie the game at 21-21 by halftime. In the second half, the Chieftains outscored the Wildcats (3-15, 2-6 Wolverine South) 22-12 to extend their winning streak.

“I am so proud of this team,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “This team has worked their butts off. I am so happy for the seniors especially. They have been her through some tough times and have stuck it out. We are finally buying in and playing some good basketball at the right time.”

Maggie Weller scored a career-high 27 points to lead Dowagiac, which also got 10 points from Alanah Smith.

“Maggie Weller had the best game of her young career tonight,” Turner said. “Our girls did a great job of finding her tonight and we did a great job defensively after we let them get off to a 9-0 lead. We need to continue this momentum going into the next two weeks.”

Gabby Charvat led Three Rivers with 16 points.

Cassopolis at Marcellus

In a low-scoring affair, visiting Cassopolis overcame a 13-12 halftime deficit to edge Marcellus 28-23 in Southwest 10 Conference play.

The Wildcats (10-8, 8-8 Southwest 10) scored just 10 points in the second half, including two in the third quarter when the Rangers (11-7, 10-6) took a 17-15 lead. Cassopolis outscored Marcellus 11-8 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Zaniya Dodd scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Rangers, who also got 10 points from Atyanna Alford.

Brooklyn Vantilburg led the Wildcats with 10 points.

Cassopolis travels to Centreville Tuesday night for another Southwest 10 Conference contest.