Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 22
Published 11:14 pm Monday, February 21, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 29, SOUTH HAVEN 25 (OT)
At Dowagiac
SOUTH HAVEN 25
Yuma Doi 8, Lexie Eddy 2, Amira Valenza 0, Sandra Bermejo 3, Myraql McGee 5, Aaliaya Shelton 0, Faith Lewis 7. TOTALS: 9 4-9 25
DOWAGIAC 29
Josie Lock 0, Calley Ruff 5, Makayla Hill 8, Maggie Weller 9, Damia Brooks 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 7. TOTALS: 9 6-17 29
South Haven 5 12 19 25 25
Dowagiac 9 11 16 25 29
3-point baskets: South Haven 3 (Doi 2. McGee), Dowagiac 5 (Ruff, Hill 2, Weller 2). Total fouls (fouled out): South Haven 15 (Doi, Lewis), Dowagiac 7 (none). Varsity records: South Haven 5-13, Dowagiac 6-13
NILES 52, STURGIS 43
At Sturgis
NILES 52
Kamryn Patterson 8, Elly Matlock 11, Amara Palmer 22, Natalie Lucero 11, Brynn Lake 0, Bree Lake 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0. TOTALS: 14 20-26 52
STURGIS 43
Emily Schuller 2, Yurtidiana Villafuerte 13, Madison Ater 8, Korin Whitcomb 10, Juliette Schroeder 10. TOTALS: 16 8-20 43
Niles 10 11 27 52
Sturgis 12 21 31 43
3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Lucero 2, Patterson 1, Palmer 1), Sturgis 3 (Villafuerte 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 22 (Patterson, Matlock), Sturgis 22 (Schroeder).
Varsity records: Niles 8-11, 4-4 Wolverine South; Sturgis 8-10, 4-4 Wolverine South
BUCHANAN 42, BRANDYWINE 36
At Buchanan
BRANDYWINE 36
Kadence Brumitt 3, Niyah Mason 6, Miley Young 4, Olivia Laurita 0, Ellie Knapp 8, Adeline Gill 2, Adelyn Drotoz 2, Ireland Prenkert 11. TOTALS: 12 8-15 36
BUCHANAN 42
Alexa Burns 4, Jenna French 0, Claire Lietz 0, LaBria Austin 20, Hailey Jonatzke 6, Hannah Tompkins 2, Jillian McKean 1, Hannah Herman 4, Alyssa Carson 5, Katie Ailes 0. TOTALS: 16 9-18 42
Brandywine 10 17 26 36
Buchanan 11 16 29 42
3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Prenkert 3, Mason 1), Buchanan 1 (Austin 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 13 (Young), Buchanan 15 (Carson). Varsity records: Brandywine 16-2, 4-1 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 15-4, 5-1 BCS Red Division