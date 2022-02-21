Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Published 11:14 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 29, SOUTH HAVEN 25 (OT)

At Dowagiac

SOUTH HAVEN 25

Yuma Doi 8, Lexie Eddy 2, Amira Valenza 0, Sandra Bermejo 3, Myraql McGee 5, Aaliaya Shelton 0, Faith Lewis 7. TOTALS: 9 4-9 25

DOWAGIAC 29

Josie Lock 0, Calley Ruff 5, Makayla Hill 8, Maggie Weller 9, Damia Brooks 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 7. TOTALS: 9 6-17 29

 

South Haven    5          12        19        25        25

Dowagiac        9          11        16        25        29

3-point baskets: South Haven 3 (Doi 2. McGee), Dowagiac 5 (Ruff, Hill 2, Weller 2). Total fouls (fouled out): South Haven 15 (Doi, Lewis), Dowagiac 7 (none). Varsity records: South Haven 5-13, Dowagiac 6-13

 

NILES 52, STURGIS 43

At Sturgis

NILES 52

Kamryn Patterson 8, Elly Matlock 11, Amara Palmer 22, Natalie Lucero 11, Brynn Lake 0, Bree Lake 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0. TOTALS: 14 20-26 52

STURGIS 43

Emily Schuller 2, Yurtidiana Villafuerte 13, Madison Ater 8, Korin Whitcomb 10, Juliette Schroeder 10. TOTALS: 16 8-20 43

 

Niles                10        11        27        52

Sturgis             12        21        31        43

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Lucero 2, Patterson 1, Palmer 1), Sturgis 3 (Villafuerte 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 22 (Patterson, Matlock), Sturgis 22 (Schroeder).

Varsity records: Niles 8-11, 4-4 Wolverine South; Sturgis 8-10, 4-4 Wolverine South

 

BUCHANAN 42, BRANDYWINE 36

At Buchanan

BRANDYWINE 36

Kadence Brumitt 3, Niyah Mason 6, Miley Young 4, Olivia Laurita 0, Ellie Knapp 8, Adeline Gill 2, Adelyn Drotoz 2, Ireland Prenkert 11. TOTALS: 12 8-15 36

BUCHANAN 42

Alexa Burns 4, Jenna French 0, Claire Lietz 0, LaBria Austin 20, Hailey Jonatzke 6, Hannah Tompkins 2, Jillian McKean 1, Hannah Herman 4, Alyssa Carson 5, Katie Ailes 0. TOTALS: 16 9-18 42

 

Brandywine     10        17        26        36

Buchanan        11        16        29        42

3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Prenkert 3, Mason 1), Buchanan 1 (Austin 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 13 (Young), Buchanan 15 (Carson). Varsity records: Brandywine 16-2, 4-1 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 15-4, 5-1 BCS Red Division

 

