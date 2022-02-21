Christopher Eric Houk, previously of Niles

Christopher Eric Houk, 49, of Bradenton, Florida and previously of Niles, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Chris was born in Niles, Michigan on July 2, 1972, which is where he lived prior to moving to Orlando, Florida 30 years ago. For the past 29 years, Chris was a resident of Bradenton, Florida. Chris graduated from Manatee Community College and worked as a Director of Operations for TurfSolv, a leader in the next generation of Turf solutions. Chris had a passion for business development, he truly believed in the product which his company produced and it showed. In his leisure time, for years, Chris trained endlessly in the Martial art of Karate. It was clearly his favorite pastime. Chris was a sports enthusiast who also loved playing golf. Chris also enthusiastically followed his favorite teams The Norte Dame Fighting Irish, The Tampa Bay Rays, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris also extensively followed politics. Chris was a warm-hearted man who loved his family as well as his friends.

Chris was the beloved son of Phyllis Okun (husband, Jim) and the late Richard C. Houk; loving grandson of Richard L. Houk and the late Marjorie Houk; loving brother of Tricia Rule (husband, Ken), Lindsay Hartig (husband, Ben) and Kimberlee Hankins; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida. A private interment will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery.

