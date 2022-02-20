Niles woman killed in hit-and-run

NILES TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call near South Third and Brooks streets in Niles Township after a woman was struck by a vehicle. The victim, Monica Clubb, of Niles, was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene identified the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck or SUV. The sheriff’s department is still searching for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.