Days shy of the 35th anniversary, a suspect in Roxanne Leigh Wood’s murder has been arrested

NILES — Days before the 35th anniversary, an arrest has been made in the murder of Roxanne Leigh Wood, according to the Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police announced Thursday evening that a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, where information regarding the suspect arrested and related developments will be revealed.

On Feb. 20, 1987, Roxanne and her husband, Terry, spent the night out at the former H.I.’s Old Towne Saloon in downtown Niles — now home of The Rage — and later went to Whites’ Bowling Lanes, which has since been razed, but was located near the current site of Martin’s Supermarket.

According to the police report, Roxanne left for home before her husband. When Terry arrived at the home on Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Niles Township around 1 a.m., he reportedly found his wife dead on the floor. Roxanne had apparently been hit on the head with a frying pan, and her throat was cut.

Although divers spent hours searching nearby Brandywine Creek for the murder weapon, it was never found. However, a sheath for a knife was located near Roxanne’s body.

Though Terry was named as the main suspect in the original investigations, as well as in subsequent investigations into the cold case, he was never arrested, due at least in part to trepidation from the prosecuting attorney.

In the media invitation from the Michigan State Police Thursday, the department said the suspect is not related to the family.

This is a developing story. Check leaderpub.com frequently for updates.