Brandywine, Buchanan, Marcellus sending wrestlers to MHSAA girls-only wrestling regional

Published 6:16 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Staff Report

Brandywine freshman Maddison Ward will be competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Regional Blue tournament Saturday at Hartland High School. (Leader photo/KELLEY SWEENEY)

HARTLAND — Maddison Ward, a Brandywine freshman, will be competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Regional Blue tournament Saturday at Hartland High School.

Ward, 15-4, will face Ovid-Elsie’s Cayleigh Ferguson in the first round at 155 pounds. Ferguson, also a freshman, is 7-15 on the year.

The winner will advance to face Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss, 32-8, in the quarterfinals. Krauss is a senior.

Buchanan junior Sadie Holloway will take also compete in the Regional Blue Tournament. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Marcellus freshman Carlee Osborn (11-4) will also compete in the 155-pounds weight class as she faces Laney Stover (2-12) from Farwell Area.

Buchanan senior Kaitlynne Walters (7-13) received a first-round bye in the 190 pounds weight division and will wrestle Marcellus’ Gabriella Allen (17-12) in the quarterfinals.

The Bucks’ Sadie Holloway (17-16) will take on Trinity Munoz of Voyageur College Prep (8-8) in her opening round match at 115 pounds. Holloway is a junior.

Berrien Springs sophomore Holly Smith (5-18) will face Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Jessica Martinez (22-6) in her opening round match at 135.

More Newsletter Sports

Chieftains fall in regional finals

Vikings wins Wolverine Conference bowling title in first try

Roundup: Brandywine girls now 16-1; Dowagiac boys fall to Bulldogs

Roundup: Area sends 29 wrestlers on to regionals

Print Article