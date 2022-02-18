Brandywine, Buchanan, Marcellus sending wrestlers to MHSAA girls-only wrestling regional

HARTLAND — Maddison Ward, a Brandywine freshman, will be competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Regional Blue tournament Saturday at Hartland High School.

Ward, 15-4, will face Ovid-Elsie’s Cayleigh Ferguson in the first round at 155 pounds. Ferguson, also a freshman, is 7-15 on the year.

The winner will advance to face Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss, 32-8, in the quarterfinals. Krauss is a senior.

Marcellus freshman Carlee Osborn (11-4) will also compete in the 155-pounds weight class as she faces Laney Stover (2-12) from Farwell Area.

Buchanan senior Kaitlynne Walters (7-13) received a first-round bye in the 190 pounds weight division and will wrestle Marcellus’ Gabriella Allen (17-12) in the quarterfinals.

The Bucks’ Sadie Holloway (17-16) will take on Trinity Munoz of Voyageur College Prep (8-8) in her opening round match at 115 pounds. Holloway is a junior.

Berrien Springs sophomore Holly Smith (5-18) will face Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Jessica Martinez (22-6) in her opening round match at 135.