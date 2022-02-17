Roadrunners add Paw Paw’s Parker to wrestling roster

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Submitted

DOWAGIAC — Gavin Parker, of Paw Paw High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle for Southwestern Michigan College and Coach Todd Hesson.

“Gavin Parker is a kind, hard-working individual with the want and the will to do great things,” said Paw Paw Coach Jason Bowers. “He is by far the most improved wrestler that I have ever coached. Gavin has a big heart and will do great things in his life.”

Hesson likes what he sees in Parker.

“Gavin is a hard-working, enthusiastic wrestler,” he said. “He has found his niche in the sport and has worked hard to improve.”

