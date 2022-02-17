Honor Credit Union to open new Buchanan member center in 2023

BUCHANAN — Officials at Honor Credit Union have announced plans to relocate to a new facility in downtown Buchanan.

Opening summer 2023, the new facility will be located at 128 Main St., inside the former TCF Bank branch, across the street from Newman’s Automotive.

The new facility will enable Honor to offer drive-thru service, its full array of financial services and will provide community members with the opportunity to work one-on-one with Honor’s member specialists, mortgage lenders, and business lending team.

Honor Credit Union officially joined the Buchanan community in early 2019 by opening a downtown location on Red Bud Trail, across the street from its business member, Lehman’s Farmhouse. The current member center will continue to serve members until the relocation is complete.

In 2021 alone, Honor provided support to more than 40 Buchanan organizations and events, including RedBud Motocross, Buchanan Community Schools and athletic programs, City of Buchanan Police Department and is a proud donor and supporter of the McCoy Creek Trail expansion.

This investment into a new facility reiterates Honor’s commitment to continue serving the Buchanan community for decades to come.

“It has been our honor to serve the Buchanan community over the last few years and personally get to know our businesses and the amazing people who make up the ‘Nicest Town in America,’” said Scott McFarland, Honor’s CEO. “Our members can expect to receive the same expert advice and service from the same smiling faces you’ve come to know at our new location, inside a building that will allow us to serve you through the drive-thru, a service our current location simply couldn’t support. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new journey with all of you.”

Honor Credit Union plans to open a total of five new member center locations in Allendale, Baroda, Buchanan, Hartford and Jenison. All locations will open in 2022 except Buchanan, which is scheduled for

summer 2023.