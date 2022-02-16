Rangers run winning streak to 10 games

CASSOPOLIS — The red-hot Cassopolis boys basketball team remains in the thick of the Southwest 10 Conference chase following a 74-48 win over Bloomingdale Tuesday night.

The Rangers won their 10th consecutive game as they jumped on the Cardinals 17-11 in the opening quarter and never looked back. Cassopolis (11-4, 11-2 Southwest 10) led 37-28 at halftime and 57-36 heading into the final quarter.

Daeton Gillam led the Rangers with a game-high 19 points, while R.J. Drews added 17 and Daishean Jamison 12.

Seneca Booker paced the Cardinals (6-9, 6-7 Southwest 10) with 15 points. Austin Amos and Drake Cross both finished with 10.

Cassopolis travels to Marcellus for a Southwest 10 contest Friday night before heading to Centreville Tuesday night to take on the league-leading Bulldogs. Centreville is 13-0 in conference games and 13-2 overall.