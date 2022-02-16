Bobcats fall to White Pigeon in regional semifinals

By MIKE MORRISON

Leader Publications Contributor

SCHOOLCRAFT — Brandywine’s wrestling season came to an end in the Division 4 Team Regional semifinals at the hands of White Pigeon 48-21 Wednesday night.

The Bobcats forfeited six weight classes, which ended up being their demise as teams with full line-ups have the better odds of moving forward. There were only a total of four contested matches in the semifinals.

Decatur defeated White Pigeon to win the regional championship and advance to the Division 4 quarterfinals at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo Feb. 25.

Brandywine, which does not graduate a senior off its team, while compete in the Division 4 Individual Regional at Lawton Saturday.

Competing for the Bobcats will be Josmar Perez (103 So., 28-13), Kaiden Rieth (112 So., 31-11), Gavin Schoff (152 So., 39-5), Philip McLaurin (215 Jr., 38-6) and Cael VanSandt (285 Jr., 15-11).