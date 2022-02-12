Red-hot Eddies improve to 11-4

VICKSBURG — Talk about being red-hot.

The Edwardsburg boys basketball won its third straight game as the visiting Eddies slipped past Vicksburg 55-52 in non-divisional Wolverine Conference play Friday night.

The Eddies (11-4) have won five of its last six games, and eight of its last 10 contests.

The Bulldogs (2-12) lead 15-10 after the opening quarter, but were outscored 16-7 by Edwardsburg in the second quarter as it grabbed a 26-22 halftime lead.

The game would remain close throughout the second half, but the Eddies were able to stave off the upset bid by the Bulldogs.

Luke Stowasser scored a game-high 23 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 14 points from Jake Moore and 10 points from Jacob Pegura.

Carter Brown had 18 points to lead Vicksburg.

The Eddies are back on the court Tuesday night as they travel to Niles for a Wolverine Conference South Division contest against the Vikings. Edwardsburg is currently tied with Three Rivers for first place at 4-2. Dowagiac is a game back of the Eddies and Wildcats with a 4-3 record.