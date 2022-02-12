Mattawan’s Ford signs with Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Tyson Ford, of Mattawan High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle Southwestern Michigan College Coach Todd Hesson.

“Tyson found his love for wrestling in middle school and works hard year-round to improve,” said Mattawan Coach Troy Zimmerlee. “He is a two-time district champion, a two-time regional champion and a D2 All-State wrestler.”

Hesson is looking forward to seeing what Ford can do on the mat.

“Tyson has a unique style of wrestling that will be tough to handle on the mat,” he said. “Tyson will contribute great things to our program both on and off the mat.”

