Dowagiac senior living facility earns Best of Senior Living award

DOWAGIAC – A local assisted living facility has earned a national award for high ratings among residents and family members.

Forest Glen Assisted Living, 29601 Amerihost Dr, Dowagiac, has received a 2022 Best of Senior Living Award by senior care referral service A Place for Mom. To earn the award, each facility must have at least a 4.5 out of 5 rating on 10 or more reviews between Nov. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

With a 4.9 rating overall, Forest Glen qualified to be in the top 2 to 3 percent of more than 14,000 senior living communities in the A Place for Mom network.

“My loved one is at Forest Glen. It has been a difficult road, but I don’t know how I could have done it without the support from the entire staff,” one verified review on the Forest Glen website said. “No matter how hard or difficult things got, they handled it amazingly.”

According to the facility website, Forest Glen offers 24/7 staffing, building security, health monitoring and more.

“Our assisted living residents experience the joys of everyday life in a continuing care environment, living in the local community that is familiar to them, so they and their families will feel at home,” reads the Forest Glen website. “Our community provides each resident with open, comfortable spaces that encourage everyone to fully enjoy each day.”

According to A Place for Mom, the areas that separate winning communities from the rest include personal connections between staff and residents, nutritious food and activities and care that improve mental and physical wellbeing.

“Hundreds of thousands of reviews across APlaceforMom.com capture firsthand experiences from residents and their families,” said Sue Johansen, senior vice president of Community Network at A Place for Mom. “A Place for Mom’s reviews are an incredibly valuable resource for our new families who are evaluating options and want trusted and reliable feedback to aid in their decision. A common theme across the top reviews is the outstanding level of care and support senior living communities continue to provide.”

In a press release, Forest Glen said the pillars they strive to provide residents every day include “safety, belonging, something to look forward to and peace of mind.”

Forest Glen is a part of Leisure Living Senior Communities, which had 71 of its facilities receive awards – the most North America – according to the release.

“We chose Forest Glen because of the convenient location for family and also it was recommended to us,” said another review of Forest Glen. “The room sizes at the facility are sufficient for what she needs. The staff are all very friendly and helpful. I would recommend to others looking.”