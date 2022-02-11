Brandywine boys, Buchanan girls pick up wins

ELKHART, Ind. — Visiting Brandywine held Elkhart Christian Academy to a combined nine points in the second and third quarters as it earned a 57-42 non-conference boys basketball victory Thursday night.

The Bobcats and Elkhart Christian were tied at 16-16 after one quarter of play. Brandywine (10-4) held Elkhart Christian (12-5) to eight points in the second quarter to open a 34-24 halftime advantage.

The Bobcats’ defense was even better in the third quarter holding the home team to a free throw. Brandywine meanwhile, scored 15 points to break the game open. The Bobcats took a 49-25 lead into the final eight minutes.

Carson Knapp led three Brandywine players in double figures with 13 points. Jeramiah Palmer and Michael Palmer both finished with 12 points.

Matt Burns had a game-high 17 points for Elkhart Christian.

The Bobcats have a week off before hosting arch rival Buchanan, which has now won nine straight games following its 84-60 win over Eau Claire Wednesday night.

Buchanan Girls Basketball

Visiting Buchanan rebounded from its one-point loss to Lakeshore by defeating River Valley 54-40 in a non-divisional BCS Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.

The Bucks (14-3) poured in 24 field goals, including five 3-pointers, to defeat the Mustangs, who led 12-8 after the opening quarter.

Buchanan regrouped during the break and outscored River Valley 17-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead. The Bucks slowly pulled away in the second half, leading 41-33 after three quarters.

LaBria Austin led Buchanan with 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Hannah Tompkins finished with nine points and Alyssa Carson eight. Carson also grabbed nine rebounds and had three blocks.

Alexa Burns finished the night with six points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Hannah Herman had seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

River Valley (8-7) was led by Natalyn Heckathorn’s game-high 15 points. Lexi McCarty added 11 points.

The Bucks are now off until Thursday when they host BSC Red Division leader Brandywine.