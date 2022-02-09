Linda Metcalfe-Smith, of Dowagiac

Nov. 21, 1949 – Jan. 26, 2022

Linda Metcalfe-Smith, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, following a brief illness.

Linda was born on Nov. 21, 1949, to the late Elliott Rouse and Theresa Hutchison.

After graduating from High School, Linda went on to further her education, obtaining her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Social Work. Helping those in need was something Linda was extremely passionate about, she touched the lives of many children, youth and adults, too many to count. She was very well known as the person to go to in your time of need; Linda was a helpful person, always knowing the right things to say and giving profound advice. When Linda wasn’t caring for those around her, she liked to travel. Traveling was her escape, and she especially enjoyed her trips to California; soaking up the sun and digging her toes into the warm sand. Linda looked forward to holidays where she would spend hours preparing a feast for her family. In Linda’s eyes, it was all of her favorite things to do in one.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Steven Dawkins of Bellwood, Illinois and Courtney Metcalfe of Cassopolis; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Linda will be missed by many people, for she had a way of touching your heart and life that no one else could do.

A time of visitation was held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.