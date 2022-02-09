Helen “Lehn” Mayhew

Helen “Lehn” Mayhew, 92 of Rochester, Minnesota and formerly of Simpsonville, SC passed away on Feb. 4, 2022 at Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steve) Weber and granddaughter, Kelci Weber. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Arthur Mayhew, Jr., parents, Wilson B. and Lena Schantz, son, Dennis Raas, sister, Margaret Bingham, brothers, Raymond Schantz and Mike Schantz. Also surviving is her twin sister, Elsie Doughten.

Honoring Helen’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral or memorial service. Private interment at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles.

Memorials preferred to the Buchanan District Library buchananlibrary.org/support-us/donate or Paws and Claws Humane Society www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/donate/. Arrangements are with Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester, MN. To share a special memory or condolence please visit ranfranzandvinefh.com.