Dennis A. Patterson, of Niles

May 7, 1941 – Feb. 7, 2022

Dennis A. Patterson, 80, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with his family at his side.

He was born on May 7, 1941 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to the late Walter D. and Mary F. (Brown) Patterson.

Dennis graduated high School and enlisted in the U. S. Navy and the Navy Reserves, receiving his honorable discharge in 1964. He worked for Bayer, where he was a machinist, retiring after thirty-four years of dedicated service. On June 18, 1961, while home on leave, Dennis married Patricia J. Coverdale at a ceremony in Niles. Dennis enjoyed restoring and driving classic cars and building model planes. He mostly valued the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and his beloved pets. Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post 26 in Niles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marsha Burger and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn VanDyke.

Dennis is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Patricia Patterson, of Niles; his children, Stephen (Terri) Patterson, of Edwardsburg, Keith Patterson, of Niles and Diana (Stephen) Baker, of Niles; six grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Bauer, of South Bend, Rachel (Brandon) VanDyke, of Niles, Andrew (Chantel) DePue, of Niles, Aaron (Elizabeth) DePue, of Bridgman, Erik (Paige) Patterson, of Diamondale, MI and Alex Patterson, of South Bend; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Bobby) Morrison, of Niles and brother-in-law, Kenneth Burger, of Niles.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. An interment will be held with Full Military Honors at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ memory to the American Legion Post 26 Support Fund at 61013 Indian Lake Road, Niles, Michigan 49120 or Shriners Hospital P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.

Dennis’ family has kindly requested all in attendance to please wear a mask and follow all COVID guidelines including social distancing.

Memories of Dennis may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles