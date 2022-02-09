Chieftains sweep Allegan in Wolverine Conference non-divisional games

DOWAGIAC — For the third time this season, the Dowagiac girls basketball team walked off the court a winner.

The host Chieftains earned their second-biggest win of the year with a 40-24 victory over Allegan in a non-divisional Wolverine Conference contest Tuesday night.

The Tigers (2-14) jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter, but it was all Dowagiac from there as the Chieftains (3-13) took a 15-10 halftime lead, which they stretched to 30-13 after three quarters by outscoring Allegan 15-3.

Dowagiac did not let up in the final eight minutes of play as it stretched its final margin of victory to 16 points.

“Tonight, we played a good all-around game,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “We were really close to playing a full 32 minutes of basketball. Alanah [Smith] had a big game offensively again, and we did a good job supporting her all around. I told the girls they needed to be proud of the win, and we need to continue to build off of it.”

Smith, who is among the top scorers in southwest Michigan, pumped in a game-high 22 points to lead the Chieftains and all scorers. Maggie Weller added eight points, while Josie Lock and Calley Ruff both finished with five points.

Katelyn Vanatter led the Tigers with 13 points.

Dowagiac returns to Wolverine Conference South Division action Friday night as it hosts Niles. It will be the second meeting in 12 days between the two teams. Niles on the first meeting 52-42 on Jan. 31.

Although she fouled out, Turner was pleased with the defensive effort from Makayla Hill.

“Makayla does a great job at energizing us on the defensive end,” he said. “She had taken a ton of charges this year, and our team feeds off of her energy.”

Dowagiac at Allegan

The visiting Chieftains rolled to a 74-49 non-divisional Wolverine conference win over Allegan Tuesday night with its starting five back together.

Dowagiac (8-6) got a combined 42 points from twins Cole and Henry Weller, which helped the Chieftains take control in the opening quarter.

Dowagiac opened up a 10-point cushion (22-12) after one quarter, which it doubled to 47-27 by halftime. The Chieftains led 70-33 after three quarters.

Henry Weller had a game-high 22 points, while Cole Weller finished with 20. Jordan Hardin also reached double figures with 12 points.

Dowagiac will host Niles in a Wolverine Conference South Division contest Friday night. The Chieftains rallied to defeat the Vikings 49-42 on Jan. 31.