Roundup: Bobcats remain top Red Division standings; Bucks fall to Lancers

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Brandywine maintained its one-game lead over Buchanan in the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division with a 68-20 win over Berrien Springs Monday night.

Meanwhile, in Stevensville, visiting Buchanan let a four-quarter lead slip away as Lakeshore edged the Bucks 50-49 in a non-conference contest.

Brandywine at Berrien Springs

Another fast start allowed the Bobcats (14-1. 4-0 BCS Red) to take control of the game and dictate the final outcome.

Brandywine led 18-4 after one quarter and 39-10 at halftime. A majority of the second half was played with a running clock.

The area’s leading scorer, Ellie Knapp led the Bobcats with a game-high 18 points. Cortney Bates added nine points and Ireland Prenkert seven.

Brandywine played without its second-leading scorer, Miley Young, who was sidelined due to n non-COVID illness.

Jasyl Withers led the Shamrocks (1-12, 0-4 BCS Red) with six points.

Brandywine is back in action Wednesday night as it hosts Michigan Lutheran in a non-divisional BCS contest.

Buchanan at Lakeshore

Visiting Buchanan let a 17-point halftime lead slip away as Lakeshore rallied for the victory.

The bucks (13-3) seemingly had the game under control after turning a 9-8 first-quarter lead into a 27-15 halftime advantage.

The Lancers (7-6) whittled the lead down to seven points, 38-31, by the end of the third quarter as they outscored the Bucks 16-9 in the quarter. Lakeshore then outscored Buchanan 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

Hailey Jonatzke led the Bucks with 14 points, while LaBria Austin finished with 13 points, five steals and four assists. Hannah Herman chipped in with eight points, while Alyssa Carson finished with six points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Gabriella Conway scored a game-high 21 points to lead Lakeshore.

Buchanan is back on the court Thursday night as it travels to Three Oaks to face River Valley in a non-divisional BCS contest.