Dowagiac sets season-high score in winning own February Frenzy

Published 10:04 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Report

DOWAGIAC — Fresh off its highest Wolverine Conference finish in school history, the Dowagiac competitive cheer team hosted its own February Frenzy competition Monday night.

The Chieftains continued their best season in school history by winning the meet with a season-high score of 654.84.

Coloma was the runner-up with 604.7 points, while South Haven finished third with 543.8 points and Fennville fourth with 418.18 points.

Dowagiac’s next competition is the Cheer by the Pier hosted by St. Joseph High School Monday.

